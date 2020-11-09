1/1
Theiring Tremaine "WeedyWee" Patterson
Theiring Tremaine "WeedyWee" Patterson
Houma - Theiring Tremaine "WeedyWee" Patterson, 13, a native of Terrebonne Patterson and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Entombment will follow in Mechanicville Emmanuel Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Javona Kay Patterson and Theiring Pinn; brothers, Darnell Brown, Jr. and Kyrin Simmons; sisters, Tatyana Pinn, Khayce Robinson and Ke'Iree Simmons; paternal grandmother, Lesley Pinn (Vaugh Price, Sr.); maternal grandparents, Timothy Jenkins; aunts, Rachel Jenkins (Clayton), Stephanie (Tyrone White) and Vanessa Patterson; godmother, Tiarri Steward; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Terrylynn Patterson; paternal grandfather, Phillip Roberts; maternal great grandmothers, Elaine Patterson and Geraldine Jenkins; paternal great grandparents, William and Shirley Pinn; and aunt, Veondra Patterson.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

