Thelma Adams Gisclair

Thelma Adams Gisclair Obituary
Thelma Adams Gisclair, 84 a native of Lockport and resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020.

A private burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Thelma is survived by her brothers, Michael (Gisele) Adams, and Mickey (Donna) Adams; sisters, Wilma (Bill) Wheelis, Irene (Irwin, Sr.) Badeaux, Debra (Zachary, Sr.) Leonard, Belinda Rodrigue, and Linda (Dean) Orgeron; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Gisclair; parents, Whitney J. and Agatha Verdin Adams; sister, Velma Adams Noel; brothers, Mark Adams; and infant brothers, Whitney, Sidney, and Norman Adams.

Our family has lost a treasure; our beloved Ma-Ma. She will forever be missed.

Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
