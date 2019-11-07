|
Thelma B. Federine, 90 a native of Larose, La. and resident of Cut Off, La passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, with her loving family at her side.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10 a.m.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Rachel (William, Sr.) Pousson; grandchildren, William Jr. (Aubrey) Pousson, Janie (Drew) Sanders; great-grandchildren, Laura, Trey, Rose, Doug and Jon.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Federine; parents, Jean and Georgette Galjour Blanchard; brothers, Albert Blanchard, Smith Blanchard, and Benny Blanchard; sisters, Enola Duet, Gertrude Willem, Della Pitre, Isabelle Guidry and twin sister Velma Pitre.
Thelma enjoyed Cajun dancing, cooking, traveling and crocheting.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019