Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Federine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma B. Federine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma B. Federine Obituary
Thelma B. Federine, 90 a native of Larose, La. and resident of Cut Off, La passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, with her loving family at her side.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Rachel (William, Sr.) Pousson; grandchildren, William Jr. (Aubrey) Pousson, Janie (Drew) Sanders; great-grandchildren, Laura, Trey, Rose, Doug and Jon.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Federine; parents, Jean and Georgette Galjour Blanchard; brothers, Albert Blanchard, Smith Blanchard, and Benny Blanchard; sisters, Enola Duet, Gertrude Willem, Della Pitre, Isabelle Guidry and twin sister Velma Pitre.

Thelma enjoyed Cajun dancing, cooking, traveling and crocheting.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -