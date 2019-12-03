|
Thelma Gauthier Boudreaux, 82, died at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Born on Oct. 15, 1937, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Thelma is survived by her children, Betty Boudreaux, Angela Files, Charlotte Cheramie, David (Theresa) Boudreaux and Daniel (Michelle) Boudreaux; grandchildren Heather, Aaron, Baily, Dillon, Devin, Shelby, Tristan and Wyatt; great-grandchildren Brynn, Marlie, Roman, Olive, Lane, Konner and River.
She is also survived by Clarence Boudreaux, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Marie Gauthe'; sister RoseMary Dodge; and brothers Hubert Gauthe', Kermit Gauthier and Michael Gauthier.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Journey Hospice and her caregivers Bobby and Charlene for their care and compassion.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019