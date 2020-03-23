Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Bourg Bascle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Bourg Bascle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Bourg Bascle Obituary
Thelma Bourg Bascle, 101, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on March 21, 2020, surrounding by her loving family.

Private Services and Burial will be held by her family.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Fredda Bascle Courteaux and husband Ollie; grandchildren, Larry LeBlanc, Lanny LeBlanc, Lee LeBlanc and Lana LeBoeuf.

She is also survived by many loving numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Bascle; son, Larry Bascle; parents, Freddie Bourg and Victoria Price Bourg; and sister, Loretta Bourg Usie.

Throughout Thelma's life she made sure her family always came first. She loved each one of them dearly.

She will never be forgotten by her family and friends; and always loved.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mrs. Bascle will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time; the family will hold a memorial service to be announced at a later date to share memories and celebrate Mrs. Bascles's life.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now