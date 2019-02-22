|
|
Thelma Brunet Duplantis, 86, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Eloi Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Patrick Duplantis; sons, Jerry (wife, Sally), Phil (wife, Pamela), and Clark (wife, Bridget) Duplantis; daughters, Crystal Hallum, Cheryl St. Martin, and Stephanie (partner, Juan) Duplantis; brothers, Ruby (wife, Dolores), and Kirvie (wife, Tweetie) Brunet; sisters, Earline (husband, J.B.) McElroy, and Emily (husband, Curtis) Champagne; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Emily Champagne Brunet; brothers, Russell, Leroy, Ellis Jr., and Earl Brunet; sisters, Leona and Brunella Brunet; son, Ellis Duplantis; one grandchild; one great-great-grandchild; and two son-in-laws.
She was a devoted Catholic. She was a member of St. Eloi Ladies Altar Society, a minister of communion, religion teacher, and member of the St. Eloi prayer line. She was a member of the TOPS program, met and kept her goal weight, and was once chosen Queen of TOPS. She and her husband Patrick put on a live nativity play for 30 years, free to the public.
Her family would like to especially thank Haydel Hospice for the great care they gave her, from managing her pain to her being able to stay in her home, and for all the prayers from friends and family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Feb. 22, 2019