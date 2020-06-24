Thelma Duet, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Visitation starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Community Bible Church, in Cut Off. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, with burial in Cheramie Cemetery.



Thelma is survived by her children, Margaret Hebert (Jack), Teddy Duet (Connie), and Billy Duet (Jane); grandchildren, Celeste Felarise (Mark), Darwin Duet (Jhoanna), Aaron Hebert, Anika Ezell (Britt), Genet Mitchell, Jeremy Duet, Adrianne Duet (fiancé, Chuck Cheramie), and Wesley Duet; great-grandchildren, Beth Shelhamer (Caleb), Jessie Felarise (fiancé, Hunter Richard), Magdalie Duet, Aidan Mitchell, Dariana Duet, Callie Ezell, Ezra Duet, Finley Duet, Jhonas Duet, Wyatt Felarise, and Carter Ezell; and great-great-grandchildren, Ava Shelhamer, and C. J. Shelhamer.



She is preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Duet; parents, Lucien and Celeste Cretini Guidry; and one granddaughter.



She was a loving caring mother who enjoyed spending time with her family.





