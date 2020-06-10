Thelma Gloria Martin, 67, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC requirements/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in the building at all times. (Also note, seating will be limited during service.) Burial will follow in the Morning Star No. 2 Cemetery in Thibodaux.



She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Martin Every (Lionel Jr.); two grandchildren, Brittany M. Nelson (Kendrick Sr.) and Jelon Martin; great-grandchild, Kendrick Nelson Jr.; brother, Larry Martin Sr.; and sisters, Mary Johnson, Marguerite Riley and Beverly Vallain.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucien Sr. and Rosa Bolt Martin; brothers, Lucien Jr., Lloyd and Earl Martin Sr.; sisters, Brenda Hogan and Barbara Lewis; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Margaret Martin; and maternal grandparents, Christopher Sr. and Louella Bolt.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





