|
|
Thelma Hutchinson Malagarie, 98, a native of Bourg and resident of Montegut, passed away on April 3, 2020.
A private burial will be held by the family at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
She is survived by her two daughters, Paula Pennison and husband, Daniel, and Pauline Malagarie and companion, William "Yom" Price, all of Montegut; one son, Allen Malagarie, Jr. and wife, Joanne of Bayou Black; eight grandchildren, Andre Breaux and wife, Susie, Eric Hebert and partner, Paul Shultis, Craig Hebert and wife, Nona, Nicole Blanchard, Lisa Blanchard, Adam Pennison, Brent Blanchard and wife, Daisy, and Ross Malagarie; seven great-grandchildren, Kendra Bonvillain, April Hebert, Kevin Bonvillain, Gage Blanchard, Damian Trahan, Trey Gardner, and Rylie Blanchard; and two son-in-laws, Dale Hebert and Bradley Roy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen "Blackie" Malagarie, Sr.; her parents, Alfred and Cynthia Trosclair Hutchinson Sr.; two daughters, Connie Malagarie Roy and Mary Hebert; six sisters, Ella Domangue, Addie Domangue, Amy Hutchinson, Louvenia Rousse, Stella Hebert, and Mabel Falgout; and six brothers, Magnus, Maurice, Louis, Andrew, Ellis, and Alfred Hutchinson Jr.
She was a 1940 graduate of Terrebonne High School and married on October 6th that same year. She was a homemaker, longtime member of the Montegut Homemakers Club, a former aide of T.A.R.C., and a former longtime member of the Krewe de Bonne Terre Carnival Club in Montegut. She loved planting flowers and gardening, as well as decorating her home and yard for the holidays. She also loved riding in the Mardi Gras parades in Montegut. She enjoyed having her family over for Sunday lunches.
She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut.
The family would like to thank the sitters that took care of her at home as well as Chateau Terrebonne during her final years. The family would also like to thank Dr. Abou-Issa and his staff for taking care of their mother.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020