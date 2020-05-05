Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Theodore J. "Teddy" Dardar Jr.

Theodore J. "Teddy" Dardar Jr. Obituary
Theodore J. "Teddy" Dardar Jr., a native of Isle de Jean Charles, La. and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date due to covid-19.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Marlene H. Dardar; children, Theodore "T-Ted" Dardar III (Pam), Edward Ledet Jr.(Karen), Rochelle LeBlanc (Kelly), Shawn Dardar, Yvette Verett (Adam), Marla Naquin "Co-Co", Myra St.Pierre (Wayne), and Donna Reagan and Rachel Cortez (Jamie); brothers, Mitchelle, Daniel, Jachin, Dave and Paul Dardar; sisters, Desther Chilek, Guirley Ann Johnson, Kathy Martel, Della Naquin, Becky Caro and Debra Gore; 28 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Helmer Dardar; parents, Theodore J. "Ted" and Thelma "MaMa" Dardar; step-father, Homer Dardar; brother, Leroy Dardar, Sr.; sisters, Marion Lee and Dale Isbell; and grandchild, Ronnie Reagan.

Teddy was an avid basket weaver; he also enjoyed fishing and wood working.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 5 to May 6, 2020
