Theodore "TJ" Thomas departed this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Houma. He was 79, a native and resident of Labadieville.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Hwy 1014 in Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Theodore is survived by his wife, Mary W. Thomas; son, Charlie Thomas; daughters, Carolyn and Janet Thomas; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sevelia and Charlie Thomas; son, Theodore J. Thomas Jr.; brother, Raymond Thomas Sr.; and sister, Lois Triggs.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019