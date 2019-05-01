Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 Hwy 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 Hwy 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore Thomas Obituary
Theodore "TJ" Thomas departed this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Houma. He was 79, a native and resident of Labadieville.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Hwy 1014 in Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Theodore is survived by his wife, Mary W. Thomas; son, Charlie Thomas; daughters, Carolyn and Janet Thomas; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sevelia and Charlie Thomas; son, Theodore J. Thomas Jr.; brother, Raymond Thomas Sr.; and sister, Lois Triggs.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now