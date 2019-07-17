Theral "Sonny" Anthony Blanchard, age 83, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 20, at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. followed by Military Honors. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Iona Liner Blanchard; children, Jennifer DeRoche and husband, Jeff, Amanda Domingue and husband, Eddie, and Matthew Blanchard; grandchildren, Jenaye DeRoche, Allyson Domingue, Dylan Domingue, Jeffery DeRoche, Spencer Blanchard, Jayce Blanchard, Justin DeRoche, Jordan DeRoche, and Eli Blanchard; sister, Virgie Price and husband, Harold; and numerous extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Joseph Blanchard and Appoline Marie Granier Blanchard.



Sonny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He was a joyous man who always had a joke and left you smiling. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking at the family camp. He was a family man that coached his children and attended many of his grandkids sporting events. He was a devout Catholic at St. Gregory Catholic Church and proudly served his country in the US Navy.



His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Maronge and the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Dr. Richard Haydel and the staff at Haydel Hospice for their care and support.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019