Theresa "Tisa" Adams, 40, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Falgout Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Theresa is survived by her sons, Dakota LeBlanc, Justin LeBlanc and Austin LeBlanc; brothers, Bradford "T-Brad" (Chrissie) Adams Jr., Skyler (Ashlie) Adams, and Bruce "B.J." Braud Jr.; sisters, Michelle (Poncho) Chiasson, Shantelle Braud, and Rainy (John) Adams; grandchildren, Addison LeBlanc and Davis LeBlanc; numerous nieces and nephews; grandmother, Enola Adams; and godchildren, Anastasia Adams and Drew Robichaux.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bradford Adams Sr.; mother, Dana Braud; and grandparents, Benjamin "Slick" Thompson, Mary Jane "Janie" Thompson, and Forrest "Whitey" Adams.
Falgout Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019