Theresa Ann Azema Johnson

Theresa Ann Azema Johnson Obituary
Theresa "Kutchie" Ann Azema Johnson, 65, a native of Lafourche Parish and Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She was survived by her sons, Fred Azema and Timmy Johnson; two grandchildren, Symone Azema and Neecko Williams; brother, Willie Azema; and sisters, Virginia Johnson, Olivia Arcement and Octavia Azema.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Azema; parents, Lionel and Olivia Johnson Azema; and siblings, Mary Rose, Lawrence, Delores, Geraldine, Lionel, Jessie Mae, Victoria, and Audrey Mae.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
