Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Theresa Caballero
Theresa (Claudet) Caballero

Theresa (Claudet) Caballero Obituary
Theresa Claudet Caballero, age 91, a native of Orleans Parish, La. and resident of Houma, earned her golden wings at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday May 9, 2019.

A visitation in her honor will be held from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Interment to follow in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving children; sons, Daniel Jr., Leonard, Barry, and Kevin Caballero; daughter, Gayle Melancon; sister, Mary Louise Weimer; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Caballero Sr.; parents, Charles A. and Bertha Delaune Claudet; son, Michael Caballero; sisters, Minola Toups and Bertha Mae Schipplein; and brothers, Charles Jr., Arnold and Elmer Claudet.

Mrs. Theresa was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish, retired Registered Nurse and an active volunteer in the community.

The family wishes to extend warm and heartfelt thanks to her numerous caregivers, the staff of The Suites at Sugar Mill Point and Dr. Russell Henry.

In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 10 to May 13, 2019
