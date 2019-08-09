|
|
Theresa Danos Robichaux, 85, a resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at St. Mary Nativity Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Joyce Robichaux; sons, Norman Robichaux, Patrick Robichaux (Acy) and Ronald Robichaux (Edna); daughters, Debra Blanchard (Roger) and May Ponson (Wayne); brothers, Gilbert Danos and Forest Danos; sister, Mary Jean Kraemer and Rita Danos; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Danos, Mae Kraemer and Wilbert Kraemer Sr. (step father); brothers, Harry, Clifton, Earnest and Patrick Jr. Danos; sisters, Mary Lou, Agnes and Mildred Danos; and grandson, Ronald Robichaux Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to family for expenses.
Falgout Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019