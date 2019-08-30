|
Theresa Earline Tabor, 85, a native and resident of Choctaw, La., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to the funeral service 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Martha Naquin and husband Stephen Naquin Jr., and Melissa Tabor and companion Wilton Delatte, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephanie, Clint, Macy, and Maason; great-grandchildren, Klay, Austin, Hayden, Kynlee, and Ella; daughter-in-law, Priscilla Tabor; brother, Junior Hebert; and sister, Maurine Ricouard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Tabor; parents, Orestile Hebert and Earnestine Sanchez Hebert; son, Mitchell Tabor; daughter, Gail Tabor; brothers, Herman Hebert, and Wilma "Bilou" Hebert; and sisters, Eva Thibodaux, Rita Tabor and Elsie Tabor.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019