Theresa LeBouef Detillier, 72, a native of Montegut and a resident of Mathews, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Visitation was held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Firmen Detillier Jr.; son Brian Detillier (Chasity); daughters Brandi Crawford (Christopher) and Roseanna D. Adams (Delvin); daughter-in-law Rose Detillier; brother Reggie "Mike" LeBouef; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theophile and Hazel LeBouef; stepsons Terrance and Timothy Detillier (Cindy); brothers Dave, Thaddeus, Abel, Ernest "Yen", Essiem and Joseph LeBouef and Thomas Dufrene; and sister Dorothy Detillier.
Theresa was a member of the Council of Catholic Women.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019