Theresa M. Rink, a resident of Choctaw, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 85.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. James Chapel from 8 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son Freddie Rink and wife Cheryl; granddaughters, Tammy Rink and Janine Mooney and husband James; great-grandchildren, Trey and Tiffany Mooney; granddaughter by choice, Jennifer Milligan and husband Darrell; great-grandbabies by choice, Collin and Cody Milligan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rink; parents, Henry and Ocenia Pitre; brothers, Paul, Moise, Ernest and Oneil Pitre; and sisters, Dazeria and Yvonne Matherne.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 13, 2019