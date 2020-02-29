|
Theresa Marie Ellender Redmond, age 70, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 9:13 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Katherine Marie Grace Dupre and husband, Kurt Orgeron; brother, Wayne T. Ellender; sisters, Carol A. Ellender, Wanda E. Rogers, Mary C. Ellender, Bonnie E. (Keith) Welch, Paula E. (Jules Jr. "Butch") Hebert, Winnie E. (Barry Sr.) Falgout, and Laraine E. (Craig) Giroir; sister-in-law, Theresa Ann Ellender; grandchildren, Breana T. Dupre, Cassidy M. Dupre (Tory) Clement, Brandon M. Dupre, Chase D.J. Orgeron, and Kayla M.C. Orgeron, and great-grandchildren, Carsen J. Laurenzi and Mason J. Clement.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Glenn David Redmond Sr.; father, Lee Peter Ellender; mother, Helen Marie Waguespack Ellender; brothers, Darrell J. Ellender Sr. and Barry F. Ellender; sisters, Patricia E. (Van) Seago, and Christina M. Ellender; brother-in-law, Randy F. Rogers; and nephew, Joshua Lee Joseph Seago.
Theresa retired as a bank courier after 16 years. She enjoyed reading. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020