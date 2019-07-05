|
|
Theresa Pitre Landry, a native and resident of Choctaw, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 63.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. James Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Landry; daughter, Selena Hebert (Roddy); grandson, Skye Hebert; brothers, Henry Pitre (Debra), Ralph Pitre (Tena), Shane Pitre and Hank Pitre; sisters, Melinda Templet (Allen) and Priscilla Richard (Bruce); mother-in-law, Victoria Landry; brothers-in-law, Douglas Landry and Randy Landry; sisters-in-law, Dale Farace (Howard) and Mary Zeringue (Glenn); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Landry; parents, Paul and Marie Scioneaux Pitre; brother, Daniel Pitre; father-in-law, Louis Landry; sisters-in-law, Loretta Pitre and Charlotte Landry; and brother-in-law, Gary Landry.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 5 to July 6, 2019