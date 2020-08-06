1/1
Theresa Sneeze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa "Tee" Sneeze, 47, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully at 2:39 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Darrell Sneeze and Brian Richardson; brothers, James and Clarence Sneeze (Joan), Melvin Williams, Welton (Marion), Anthony (Sherita) and Ivory Granger; sisters, Mary Robertson, Joyce Kimber, Louise Burkhalter (Donald), Annette Muhammad (Eugene), Gloria Smith (Lloyd, Sr.), Lois VanBuren (Kenneth) and Betty Granger; sister-in-law, Karen Knightshead Granger; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Ramona Sneeze; father, Vorris Grange, Sr.; brothers, Vorris Granger Jr., Elton and William Sneeze; and maternal grandparents, Eddie and Kitty Simms Sneeze.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved