Theresa Sneeze

Theresa "Tee" Sneeze, 47, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully at 2:39 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Darrell Sneeze and Brian Richardson; brothers, James and Clarence Sneeze (Joan), Melvin Williams, Welton (Marion), Anthony (Sherita) and Ivory Granger; sisters, Mary Robertson, Joyce Kimber, Louise Burkhalter (Donald), Annette Muhammad (Eugene), Gloria Smith (Lloyd, Sr.), Lois VanBuren (Kenneth) and Betty Granger; sister-in-law, Karen Knightshead Granger; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother Ramona Sneeze; father, Vorris Grange, Sr.; brothers, Vorris Granger Jr., Elton and William Sneeze; and maternal grandparents, Eddie and Kitty Simms Sneeze.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store