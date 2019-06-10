|
Therese P. Kappel, a native of Chackbay and resident of Gonzales, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 81.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Tabor of Gonzales, Denise Tabor Orgeron of Covington and Geraldine Simon and her husband, Robert "Whitey" of Gonzales; one grandson, Taylor Simon of Baton Rouge; and four siblings, Ernest Perque (Jackie) of Chackbay; Patsy Folse (Danny) of Chackbay; Curtis Perque (Mary), of Gretna; and Rose Brazan (Paul) of Vacherie.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Kappel Sr.; her sons, Howard Tabor and Dexter Tabor; and her parents, Leopold Perque and Eunice Bergeron Perque.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacy Hospice for the compassionate care given to Therese and her family.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Ourso Funeral Home, with the memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019