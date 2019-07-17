|
Therese R. Duet, 87, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, July 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Therese is survived by her children, Loyal (JoAnne) Duet, Charlotte (Randy) Pitre, and Laurie (Nicky) Collins; sister, Alice Ledet; grandchildren, Eric LeBouef, Rob Collins, and Lindsay Guidry; and great-grandchildren, Isabella LeBouef and Luke Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loy Duet; parents, Leonce and Aurora Raymond; daughter, Celeste Duet; brother, Lubin Raymond; sisters, Florence Cheramie, Estelle Williams, and Vivian Schouest; and grandchildren, Ronnie Pitre and Russ Collins.
Therese loved her family, bowling and family vacations.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019