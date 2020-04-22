|
Therese Rezonia Williams Verrett, age 73, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on April 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10: 30 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday April 24, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma.
Due to government regulations, only a limited number of Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services on Friday April 24.
Threase is survived by her husband , Arnold Verrett Sr.; children, Kai W. Verrett, Sade V. (Joseph) White and Sachi Verrett; sister, Carolyn (Elder Charles) Brown; brothers, Joseph Jr. (Patrice) Williams, and Wesley (Martha) Williams
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Sr. and Genevia Johnson Williams; and children, Wayne Barrow, Delores and Leethel Williams.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020