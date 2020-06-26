Therese (McNeill) Ritchie
Therese McNeill Ritchie passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Metairie. She was born on August 2, 1940 in Harrisburg, Pa. to the late John Joseph McNeill and Elizabeth Brinkerhoff Eckenrode McNeill.

Terry was the beloved wife of Frank M. Ritchie, Jr. for 57 years. She was the loving mother of Elizabeth "Liz" Ritchie Burford (Roger), John Patrick Ritchie, Anne Ritchie Borne (Dennis) and Frank Stephen Ritchie (Patricia). She was the proud grandmother of Mary Kate, John and Robert Ritchie, Alexis, Kathleen, Emily, Victoria, Ethan and Joseph Borne and Andrew and Ryan Ritchie. She was the sister of Susan M. Treadway (Blaine), John J. McNeill (Cecile), Elizabeth M. Rountree (Jay) and Robert H. McNeill (Debbie).

Terry was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pa. and attended Ursiline College, Louisville, Ky. She was a librarian at Atonement Lutheran School in Metairie for over 40 years. Terry was a parishioner at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Metairie.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Liturgy of the Word at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Ave. in Covington on Monday, June 29 at 11a.m., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., www.stjude.org.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Liturgy
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
