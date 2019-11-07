|
Thomas Albert Cenac Jr., 55, a native of Houma and resident of Pineville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Oct. 22, 2019.
Tom is survived by his mother, Shirley G. Cenac of Houma; brother, Troy A. Cenac of Tyler, TX; sister, Tara Cenac Rogers and brother-in-law, David Rogers of Cumming, GA; niece, Hannah Rogers of Cumming, GA; aunt and godmother, Diana G. Juneau of Mansura; aunt, Bonnie B. Cenac of Houma and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Albert Cenac Sr.; uncle and godfather, A.J. Cenac Jr.; uncles, Russel P. Guidry and John K. Juneau; aunt, Jerry Lynn D. Guidry; paternal grandparents, Alphonse J. Cenac Sr. and Leona E. Cenac; and maternal grandparents, Alvin J. Guidry and Effie Lorina B. Guidry.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019