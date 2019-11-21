Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Bourg, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Bourg, LA
Thomas Anthony Champagne Sr. Obituary
Thomas Anthony Champagne Sr., 54, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his companion, Dena VanZandt; sons, Thomas Champagne Jr. (Rai) and Shawn Champagne (Kellie); daughter, Sara Theriot (Justin); brothers, Edward Champagne Jr. (Esmelda), David Champagne (Stevie), Marc Champagne (Liz), Chris Champagne (Brenda), Charles Champagne (Rosalyn), and James "Jimmy" Champagne (Stephanie); sisters, Lisa Hebert (Raymond), Carla Wells (Leonard), Jane Ellen Dupre (Frank), and Vickie Benoit; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Champagne Sr. and Jane Rita Boquet Champagne; and nieces, Jennifer Champagne and Tessa Dupre.

Tommy was a machinist and had a love for music. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, dancing and cooking. He loved gardening and growing his own vegetables, fruits, and herbs. He was a family man and loved his children and grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
