Thomas "Mike" Broussard, 70, a native and a resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Soudelier Broussard; brothers, John, David and Peter Broussard; and sister, Margaret Freeman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Mae Bourgeois Broussard; brother, George and Richard Broussard.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020