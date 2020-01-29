Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Broussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Broussard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Broussard Obituary
Thomas "Mike" Broussard, 70, a native and a resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Chris Soudelier Broussard; brothers, John, David and Peter Broussard; and sister, Margaret Freeman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Mae Bourgeois Broussard; brother, George and Richard Broussard.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -