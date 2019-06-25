Home

Thomas Damian LeCompte

Thomas Damian LeCompte Obituary
Thomas Damian LeCompte, 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 22, 2019.

A private service will be held.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Angela D. Mothes and husband, Carl of Eau Claire, WI; and brother, Daniel P. LeCompte and wife, Patti of Richmond, VA.

He is also survived by his nephew, Andre LeCompte; and niece, Danielle LeCompte.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan LeCompte and Hazel Boudreaux LeCompte; and his brother, Nolan LeCompte Jr., PHD.

Thomas proudly served as a veteran of the United States Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne and the Air Defense Artillery.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 25 to June 26, 2019
