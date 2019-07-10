Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Solar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Daniel Solar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Daniel Solar Obituary
Thomas Daniel Solar, age 61, a native of Lafayette and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Barbara Solar; sisters Mildred (Ronny) Sexton, Janice (Rey) Pena and Phyllis (Mike) Beard; and nieces and nephews Barbara (Mike) Hamer, Jack Todd, Jason Kline, Jena (Robert) Woodruff, Lisa Jones, Lori (Adam) Pellegrin and JoAnne Beard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cletus Solar.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army and retired from Edison Chouest Offshore.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 10 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.