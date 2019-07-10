|
Thomas Daniel Solar, age 61, a native of Lafayette and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Barbara Solar; sisters Mildred (Ronny) Sexton, Janice (Rey) Pena and Phyllis (Mike) Beard; and nieces and nephews Barbara (Mike) Hamer, Jack Todd, Jason Kline, Jena (Robert) Woodruff, Lisa Jones, Lori (Adam) Pellegrin and JoAnne Beard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cletus Solar.
Thomas served in the U.S. Army and retired from Edison Chouest Offshore.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 10 to July 13, 2019