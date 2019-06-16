|
Thomas "Tommy" Francis Gros, 63, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born July 24, 1955, he was a native and resident of Labadieville.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashlee Hagar and husband Kelly; grandson, Asher Hagar; brothers, Francis "Plugga" Gros Jr. and wife Lona, Johnny Gros and wife Annie; Kevin Gros and wife Melissa; sister, Elaine Gros and companion Paul Foret; and his dogs, T.J. and Brownie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Ridley Gros Sr. and Lorraine Cecile Arcement Gros; grandparents, Charles and Melanie Arcement and Clovis and Andrea Gros; and his dog M.J.
He was retired and he enjoyed spending time with his dogs and family.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 16 to June 17, 2019