Thomas "Capt. Tom" H. Winkler, age 73, a native of St. Bernard and a resident of Cut Off, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, from 10 a.m. until service time. Services will be held in the parlor at 1 p.m. with cremation to follow.
Capt. Tom is survived by his wife of 42 years, Violet "Red" O'Reilly Winkler; children, Tom Winkler (Tanya) of Daphne, AL; Stephen Winkler (Bethan) of Prairieville; Lillian Pitre of Cut Off; and Laini Belcher (Craig) of Luling; and grandchildren, Mia, Sean, Drake, Jacob, Leia, Dax, Chaise and Coen.
Also survived by his sister, Peggy Dawson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful sidekick Cajun.
Mr. Winkler was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Jr. and Lillian A. Winkler; and brothers, Charles (Pete) Winkler III and Conrad Winkler Sr.
Capt. Tom enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing and hunting. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
The family asks for donations to be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.