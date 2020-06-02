Thomas J. Hebert
Thomas J. Hebert, 77, a lifelong resident of Choctaw, passed away on May 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3; at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at St. James Chapel. Burial will take place in the St. James Chapel Cemetery in Choctaw.

He is survived by his daughters, Veronica Tabor and husband, Dwayne, and Jacqueline Adams and husband, Earl; sons, Kenny Hebert and wife, Sandy, Guy Hebert; grandchildren, Justin, Hilary, Courtney, Hailey and Harrison; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Tabor; and brother, Wilbert Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Hebert; parents, Walter and Adeline Tabor Hebert; and daughter-in-law, Carla Hebert.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Chapel
