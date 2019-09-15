Home

Thomas John White


1954 - 2019
Thomas John White Obituary
Thomas John White, 65, a native of Jackson, Mich. and a resident of Houma, passed away on September 11, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Caro; daughter Kandice Francis and husband Ray; sister Michelle Rome and husband Jason; granddaughter Kenzi Francis; and numerous nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred White, and sister Debra Michel.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
