Thomas Kenneth Watkins passed away on June 18, 2020, 15 days short of his 90th birthday (an age to which he aspired, so, as one of his nieces said, "We're rounding up."). He was a life-long resident of Houma as well as a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral with a particular devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.



Ken's main focus and love in life was family, and he considered education the most important gift he could impart to his children. His own life reflected this. He graduated valedictorian from St. Francis de Sales School, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame and a doctorate of law from Loyola Law School in New Orleans. He imparted to his family a love of education, whether it was practical or esoteric did not matter. Ken was especially proud that all of his children earned college and post-graduate degrees. Ken fostered dinner table conversation that reflected his love of education, religion and current events. His children were taught to think independently and hold opinions that they could support.



Ken was an accomplished attorney of over 60 years with the firm of Watkins, Walker, Eroche & Hoychick. As a skilled negotiator, he truly enjoyed practicing law and considered it his life's calling. One of his proudest accomplishments was arguing and winning a case before the United States Supreme Court. He was a gentleman lawyer in the truest sense of the term: his word was his bond.



He also firmly believed in service to the community, and to that end, he was a veteran of the United States Army, past member of the Terrebonne Parish Police Jury, President of the Terrebonne Parish Charter Commission, author of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Charter, past president of the Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association, member of Louisiana State Bar Association and member of the Loyola Law School Advisory Board. Among his many clients, he represented and served as chief legal counsel for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Terrebonne General Medical Center Board of Directors and the Terrebonne Parish Port Commission.



Ken firmly believed in a balanced life, thus he was the 1978 King of the Krewe of Houmas, a founding member of the Ellendale Country Club, a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Houma Rotary Club and first president of the Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Club. He was also on the Foundation Board for Fletcher Technical Community College, past president of the St. Francis de Sales Elementary School Board and Vandebilt Catholic High School Board.



In addition to his family, his faith, and his firm, Ken enjoyed his daily newspapers, exercise regimen, a well-cooked filet mignon, coffee served in demitasse cups, dark chocolate morsels, and an occasional Old Fashioned (but only if it was made exactly to his specifications).



He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge and Mrs. J. Louis Watkins, his brother Louis, and his sisters, Catherine, Florence and Betsy.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sheri Milek Watkins; five children, Karen (Kirk) Briggs, Shea (Larry) Lawrence, Ann (Wolfgang) Buchmaier, Tom (Stephanie) Watkins, and Mike (Jaime) Watkins; and 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anna Claire, Andrew, Katherine, Phillip, Abby, James, Sophie, Wolfgang, Joseph, Peyton, and London; and he was "Uncle Kenny" to many nieces and nephews whom he loved.



The family would like to thank the staff of The Oaks of Houma, the staff of Terrebonne General Medical Center, Dr. James Matthew Watkins, Jeanine Coleman, Chantell Scott, Rebecca Longon, Chasity Harris, and Bernadette Franklin for their care.



Visitation will be at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis de Sales Elementary School or Vandebilt Catholic High School.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





