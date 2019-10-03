|
Thomas "Tom" Matthews Jr., 66, a native of Houma and a resident of Abbeville; passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Matthews of Abbeville; sons, Corey Matthews of Atlanta, GA; and Christian Matthews of Schriever; brother, Rev. Larry (Donna) Matthews; sisters, Emma M. (Willie) Newton, Joella M. Washington and Ella Mae M. (Earl) Thompson all of Houma; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Emma B. Matthews; daughter, Tori Lynn Matthews; sister, Deloris M. Smith; and one grandson, Marcus LaJohn Stoves.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019