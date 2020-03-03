|
Thomas Scott Waldrip "Scotty", 87, died at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Born on Dec. 8, 1932, he was a native of Madisonville, Texas and resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, March 7, at The Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 1.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas Scott Waldrip Jr. "Scotty" and wife, Christine Pellegrin Waldrip of Houma; Timothy Waldrip and wife, Brenda Bell Waldrip of Madisonville, Texas; one daughter, Sheri Waldrip Smith and husband, Kenneth Smith of Houma; his grandchildren, Mark Waldrip, Angelle (Jordan) Smith Baugh, Jennifer Smith, Caley (Robbie) Smith Krug, and Sara Smith; four great-grandchildren, Evan and Emma Baugh, and Georgia and Smith Krug.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Frances Dagate Waldrip; parents, Benjamin Waldrip Sr. and Birdie Ruth Scott Waldrip; and two brothers, Milton Waldrip and Ben Waldrip.
Scotty was a World War II veteran, a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a degree in Agriculture, and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus, the St. Joseph Italian Society and numerous Mardi Gras organizations.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Haydel Hospice as well as his many caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Society of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary; 500 Goode St. Houma, La. 70360.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020