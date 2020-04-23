Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
New Zion Cemetery
Grand Caillou Rd
Houma, LA
Thomas "Spuggie" Smith Sr.

Thomas "Spuggie" Smith Sr. Obituary
Thomas "Spuggie" Smith, Sr., 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, at New Zion Cemetery on Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma.

Spuggie, as many knew him, is survived by his loving children; Thomas Smith, Jr. (Susie), Dwight Harvey (Monica) and Thomas Sims; Denise Heard (Henry), Demetra Smith (Brian), Latanya Shaw (Brad), Janie George (Walter), Shannon Wright, Angel Lewis and Tisha Clay; stepchildren, Delores Miles, Elizabeth Steele, Lisa Steele Mitchell and Richard Steele; sister, Bonnie Jean Jenkins; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Joyce Thomas and Viola Steele Smith; parents, Dave Jenkins and Louise Stewart; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Jarrel Jones and D'Jon Jonathan Wright.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
