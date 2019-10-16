Home

Thomas Swafford Obituary
Thomas Swafford, 64, of Thibodaux, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Burial will take place in the St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Harrison Brandon Swafford, wife Sierra Nicole Hardesty Swafford and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Swafford; parents Ralph Wallace Swafford and Lucille Mullin Swafford; brothers John, Patrick and David Swafford; and sister Donna Keen.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
