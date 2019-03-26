Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Thomas Ocker
Thomas Wade Ocker went to his heavenly home prior to his date of birth on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was a native of Houma. Thomas was a beautiful 9 lb. and 2 oz. baby boy with a full head of golden hair.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Ryan and Peyton Theriot Ocker; paternal grandparents, Quinton and Denise Ocker; maternal grandparents, David and Dawn Theriot; aunts and uncles, Mackenzie, John Michael, Jack Theriot, Jena and Ben Schexnayder and Christen and Megan Gros.

Thomas is also survived by his great-grandparents, and numerous cousins, and great aunts and uncles.

It is unfortunate that Thomas left this world early. His parents, Ryan and Peyton, have a strong faith and a love to serve their Lord and Savior. Through Jesus, they are strong and letting their faith carry them through a very difficult time. Anyone who knows the family would know that Ryan and Peyton were going to be loving parents, and Thomas's grandparents have a special place in their hearts for him. Thomas will always be remembered as a precious baby boy who would have had a beautiful personality with a precious smile on his face. Thomas will now look over his parents as their guardian angel. Thomas will now and forever be cradled in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a in memory of Thomas.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
