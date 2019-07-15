|
Threase Johnston Tillery, 90, a native of Collinston, LA and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 17 at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Hubbell (Michael), Suzanne LeBlanc (Jules), and Sally Morales (Layne); siblings, Charlotte Rose House and Paul Nowayne Johnston; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Tillery; parents, J.R. and Lelar Rose Johnston; and siblings, Lessie Stafford, Catherine Barker, J.P. Johnston and Hue Roy Johnston.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 15 to July 16, 2019