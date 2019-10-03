Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiffany Naquin Verdin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiffany Naquin Verdin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tiffany Naquin Verdin Obituary
Tiffany Naquin Verdin, 41, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Hebert Cemetery in Galliano.

She is survived by her sons, Trevik Guidry and Trevin Guidry; stepson, Alexander Verdin; step-daughter, Gabrielle Verdin; mother, Mary Naquin Helmer; siblings, Marsha LeBlanc (Troy), Kenneth Helmer Jr. (Cindy), Casey Helmer, Crystal Serigny (C.J.), Thomas Helmer and Zane Naquin (Nina).

Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Helmer Sr.; and brother, John Naquin.

Tiffany enjoyed fishing, crabbing, pedro and being with family, especially her boys.

Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tiffany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now