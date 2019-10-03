|
Tiffany Naquin Verdin, 41, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Hebert Cemetery in Galliano.
She is survived by her sons, Trevik Guidry and Trevin Guidry; stepson, Alexander Verdin; step-daughter, Gabrielle Verdin; mother, Mary Naquin Helmer; siblings, Marsha LeBlanc (Troy), Kenneth Helmer Jr. (Cindy), Casey Helmer, Crystal Serigny (C.J.), Thomas Helmer and Zane Naquin (Nina).
Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Helmer Sr.; and brother, John Naquin.
Tiffany enjoyed fishing, crabbing, pedro and being with family, especially her boys.
Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019