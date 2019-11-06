|
Tiffiney Ann Billiot Duplantis, 47, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home, and continue on Thursday at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m. with burial taking place in the church cemetery.
Tiffiney is survived by her partner in life, Thomas Nguyen; mother Edianna Agnes Billiot; children, Ava Nguyen, T-Glenn Duplantis, Gordon Hebert, Gaven Duplantis and girlfriend Caitlyn Douglas, Gabe Duplantis, Alexander Nguyen and Victoria Duplantis and boyfriend Colton Smith; siblings Todd Bascle, Tommy Bascle, Elmo Bascle, Lynn Bascle, Donna Besson, Lynette Lovell and Shameka Davis; and grandchildren Claire Smith, Violet Smith, Riley Smith and Bentley Guidroz.
Tiffiney was a mother to many of the children she taught while at Honduras Elementary School and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed the time she spent with her coworkers.
Later in life she left Honduras to follow her dreams of teaching families how to become financially independent with her partner Thomas, daughter Victoria and sister Donna, who all plan to continue her legacy. Tiffiney would want everybody who knew her not to cry over her passing and to be strong. Remember her laugh when you think of Tiffiney. She would tell you "No tears! We got this!"
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019