Tiki Cherman Simmons

Houma - Tiki Cherman Simmons, 47, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 6:06 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Audrey Nell Howard Simmons; sisters, Tanya and Ashante' Simmons; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Simmons, Sr.; brother, Henry Simmons, Jr.; sister, Trenisha Simmons; paternal grandparents, Daniel, Sr. and Helena Taylor Simmons; maternal grandparents, London and Albertha Harding Howard.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



