Timmy Joseph Benoit

Thibodaux - Timmy Joseph Benoit, 60, died Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 12:07 AM. Born December 31, 1959, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ellen Daigle Benoit; son, Brad (Heather) Benoit; grandchildren, River and Saul Benoit; sisters, Phyllis Lewis and Donna (Kirk) Boudreaux.

He is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Betty LeBlanc Benoit; grandchild, Millie Raelynn Benoit; brother, Wayne "Benny" Benoit.

He loved going to the camp and fishing, but most of all spending time with his grandbabies. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



