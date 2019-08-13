|
Timothy Brice Hebert, age 31, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Timothy was a native of Houma and a resident of Florida.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Timothy Hebert and Yvette Baudean Hebert; brother, Dustin Allen Hebert and wife, Virginia Falgout Hebert; sister, Jayme Hebert Sliger and husband, Adam Sliger; nieces and nephew, McKenzie and Wyatt Hebert and Reagan Sliger.
He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Timothy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Pearl LeBlanc Hebert; and maternal grandparents, Clayton and Alice Usie Baudean.
He was a graduate of South Terrebonne High School, where he played football and was on the homecoming court.
Timothy was loving, kind and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019