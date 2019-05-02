Home

Timothy Douglas Jr. Obituary
Timothy Douglas Jr., born on May 16, 1996 in Hammond, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Our Lady of The Lake hospital in Baton Rouge of natural causes. He was a resident of Donaldsonville and Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville.

Timothy is survived by both of his parents, Joycequeline Wooden and Timothy Douglas Sr.; sisters A'Myria Branch, Za'Kayla Wooden and Tametria Williams; brother Tyruin Williams; and his grandmothers Joyce Ann Fowler and Laverne K. Douglas.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Oscar (Topee) Wooden and Cleveland Douglas.

He was only 22 years of age at the time of his passing and he dreamed of being an NFL player or a rapper.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Donaldsonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019
