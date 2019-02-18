|
|
Timothy John Folse, a resident of Thibodaux, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at the age of 55.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Missy Folse; daughter, Jennifer Folse; grandson, Kacen Williams; and siblings, Donald Folse, Charles Folse, Ricky Folse, Ronald Folse, Judy Badeaux and Amy Porche.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Ruth Folse; and siblings, Terry Folse, Allen Folse and Gwen Foret.
Timothy will be dearly missed.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019